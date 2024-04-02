Reform UK Suspends Candidates Over Far Right Posts and Hateful Comments

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has suspended two Scottish general election candidates after an investigation claimed they shared posts by prominent far right figures and made hateful comments about trans people. Reform candidates standing in Scottish constituencies in the next UK general election include Stephen McNamara, an alleged self-described 'proud tax avoider' who said trans people have a 'severe mental illness' and that their 'days are numbered'.

David McNabb, a fellow candidate, allegedly shared a post from far right commentator Katie Hopkins, and another which said First Minister Humza Yousaf should not be able to hold a rugby trophy because he is 'more Pakistani than Scottish'. Reform said it had suspended both candidates and launched an 'immediate investigation' after The Ferret website brought the comments to light. Another candidate made derogatory remarks about Catholics and benefit claimants and described Scottish nationalists as Nazis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reform UK suspend two Scottish candidates over Twitter postsREFORM UK has suspended two of its Scottish General Election candidates after they shared posts from far-right figures and anti-trans views.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Reform Party 'could cost Tories 50 seats': Shock study for the Mail shows the Conservatives reduced...A mega-study involving more than 18,000 people in multiple polls over recent weeks forecasts the Tories are on course for their worst election defeat in history, with Reform splitting the vote.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Reform Party 'could cost Tories 50 seats': Shock study for the Mail shows the Conservatives reduced...A mega-study involving more than 18,000 people in multiple polls over recent weeks forecasts the Tories are on course for their worst election defeat in history, with Reform splitting the vote.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Reform Party 'could cost Tories 50 seats': Shock study for the Mail shows the Conservatives reduced...A mega-study involving more than 18,000 people in multiple polls over recent weeks forecasts the Tories are on course for their worst election defeat in history, with Reform splitting the vote.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Reform UK has surged in the polls but the party harbours some unsavoury roguesA Mail on Sunday investigation into Reform UK's candidates has revealed that the potential MPs include a convicted animal abuser and a fortune-teller

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Reform UK has surged in the polls but the party harbours some unsavoury roguesA Mail on Sunday investigation into Reform UK's candidates has revealed that the potential MPs include a convicted animal abuser and a fortune-teller

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »