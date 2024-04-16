Record Number of Former Conservative Voters Now Support Reform UK

Nearly a quarter of voters who backed the Conservatives at the last general election now support Reform UK, a new poll has found. According to a Redfield & Wilton survey, 24 per cent of those who supported the Tories in 2019 have since switched to the Nigel Farage -backed party - a record high. Only two in five (42 per cent) of 2019 Tory voters said they would still back the party at a general election , which was the joint-lowest level since Rishi Sunak became PM.

Meanwhile 18 per cent said they would support Labour and 7 per cent would opt for other parties if an election was held tomorrow. It will further increase Tory fears of looming catastrophe amid Labour's huge poll lead and the recent rise in Reform's popularity. Among all voters in the Redfield and Wilton poll, Labour held a 22-point lead with Sir Keir Starmer's party on 44 per cent and the Conservatives on 22 per cen

Conservatives Reform UK Poll Voters Support Nigel Farage Labour General Election Popularity

