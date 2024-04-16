Transgender athletes should be banned from competing against women, says Culture Secretary

Transgender athletes should be banned from competing against women, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said. Ms Frazer said sporting bodies have a "duty" to set out clear guidance and take an "unambiguous position" on whether transgender athletes can compete. She said she had spoken to sporting chiefs across cricket and football at a meeting on Monday, urging them to stop trans athletes competing against women at an elite level.

"That's why this week I called together representatives from key sporting organisations, like the England and Wales Cricket Board and Football Association, to encourage them to follow the lead of other sports in not allowing trans athletes to compete against women at the elite level." She continued: "Sporting bodies have a duty to women competing in sport to set out clear guidance and take an unambiguous position."In competitive sport, biology matters.

