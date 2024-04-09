Real Madrid's Rodrygo Performs Ronaldo's Celebration After Scoring Against Manchester City

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo performed Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo 's iconic celebration after scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The La Liga giants got off to the worst possible start against the Blues as they lost Aurelien Tchouameni for the second leg after he picked up a booking before Bernardo Silva caught out the hosts with a clever free-kick.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's men rallied and were level ten minutes later as Eduardo Camavinga's strike took a huge deflection. Only two minutes passed before Real hit the front. Rodrygo managed to muscle his way into a shooting chance with his eventual effort deflecting off Manuel Akanji and into the bottom corner. The goal sparked wild celebrations at the Bernabeu and capped a remarkable opening 15 minutes in the Spanish capital. As the 23-year-old wheeled away, he performed Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration by the corner flag. It is not the first time the Brazilian has paid homage to Ronaldo. Rodrygo performed the 'Siu' celebration last year at the same stage of the competition after scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. When asked why he did it, the winger replied: "When I scored, my immediate reaction was to think about doing one of those knee slides but I've got a slightly tender knee when I flex

Real Madrid Rodrygo Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration Manchester City Champions League

