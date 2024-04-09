Manchester City's Thrilling Night Against Real Madrid

Manchester City have it all to play for after a thrilling night against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Blues got off to the perfect start as Bernardo Silva curled home a free-kick inside two minutes. But less than 15 minutes later Real were in front thanks to two deflected strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo . Pep Guardiola 's men rallied in the second half and regained their advantage thanks to two brilliant strikes from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol .

However, the tie was left finally poised 11 minutes from time as Federico Valverde's volley evaded the dive of Stefan Ortega. ALSO READ: Real Madrid vs City highlights and reaction ALSO READ: Why De Bruyne missed Man City tie City are fighting for glory on three fronts as they seek what would be an incredible double treble. They are a point behind Arsenal and Liverpool in a thrilling three horse Premier League title race and face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month with Real Madrid visiting the Etihad for the Champions League quarter final second leg next week. Arsenal and Liverpool remain in Europe meaning the next few weeks promise to be hectic and decisive as the run-in gathers pace. So, with that being said, the Manchester Evening News has taken a look at how City, the Gunners and Liverpool's fixture list looks over the coming week

