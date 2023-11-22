Rachel Reeves supports National Insurance cut but warns of rising tax burden

Rachel Reeves has told LBC that the decision to cut National Insurance "was the right thing to do", but warned it "won't make up for the rising tax burden on working people". Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, the Shadow Chancellor said she has previously campaigned against rises in National Insurance, a tax on "working people".

If elected into power, the Labour government would keep today's National Insurance cut (two per cent), and will vote in favour of legislation passing it through, Ms Reeves told LBC. “Taxes on working people have gone up very sharply. in fact, if you add up all the tax increase on personal taxation - income tax and national insurance it’s equivalent to a 10p rise in NI," she said. "What he did today was a 2p cut, but of course that doesn’t cancel the 10p rise." As for the Chancellor's Autumn Statement as a whole, Ms Reeves said it represents the Tories' "eleventh growth plan in 13 years





LBCNews » / 🏆 75. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke backs Labour’s Rachel Reeves on the economy in major interventionTory grandee also warns Rishi Sunak against sacking Jeremy Hunt on i’s new Labour's Plan For Power podcast

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rachel Reeves declares Labour is ‘on the cusp’ of a ‘remarkable’ election victoryShadow Chancellor's comments to i's Labour's Plan For Power podcast demonstrates growing confidence at the top of the party.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Ken Clarke backing for Rachel Reeves sparks Tory backlashTory veteran insisted Labour Shadow Chancellor will be 'responsible' custodian of economy

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rachel Reeves accused of 'plagiarising' parts of her new bookSHADOW chancellor Rachel Reeves’s publisher has said future editions of her new book will be revised after accusations parts of the work had been…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rachel Reeves accused of plagiarising Wikipedia in new book as shadow chancellor apologises for...RED-faced Rachel Reeves was today forced to admit that her brand new book contains passages “mistakenly” copied and pasted from Wikipedia. Just one morning after a swanky booze-filled W…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Rachel Reeves’ book ‘inadvertently’ copied parts from Wikipedia, The Guardian and a fellow MPHer publisher said the Reeves had not sought to present the facts as original research but acknowledged not all sources were 'properly referenced'

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »