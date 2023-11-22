Paddy McGuinness Thanks Top Gear Fans as Show is Put on Hold

Paddy McGuinness has thanked Top Gear fans for their support after the BBC announced that the show will be put on hold following Freddie Flintoff's crash. McGuinness, who co-presented the show with Flintoff and Chris Harris, expressed his gratitude on Instagram. The BBC stated that they are committed to the presenters and are excited about new projects with them.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christine McGuinness house hunting while still living with Paddy after splitThe Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness has been spotted house hunting in the area, more than a year after splitting from her ex, Take Me Out presenter Paddy

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Paddy McGuinness leaves Don't Look Down due to family reasonsCoronation Street legend Beverley, 66, was forced to retire from training after sustaining an injury to her kidney.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Paddy McGuinness leaves Don't Look Down due to family reasonsCoronation Street legend Beverley, 66, was forced to retire from training after sustaining an injury to her kidney.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Paddy McGuinness Announces Early Exit From Channel 4 Show Due To Family ReasonsThe former Take Me Out host said he was 'gutted' to have to take a break from the high-adrenaline series.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Christine McGuinness slams ex Paddy after co-parenting admissionPaddy McGuinness recently revealed he would have to pull out of training for Stand Up To Cancer: Don’t Look Down as he blamed 'co-parenting' for his exit.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Christine McGuinness in furious rant after ex Paddy quit show for family reasonsChristine McGuinness said she was 'mind blown' over something she'd read in a furious rant on Instagram, not long after her ex Paddy announced he'd been forced to quit a TV show

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »