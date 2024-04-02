Queens Park Rangers' Ticket Pricing Not Well Received by Preston North End Fans

Queens Park Rangers' ticket pricing, for this month's Championship clash, has not gone down overly well with Preston North End supporters. The Lilywhites already had the Saturday, 20 April fixture pushed back to a 5:15pm kick-off, after being selected for Sky Sports coverage. North End were due to get under way at 3pm against Marti Cifuentes' side, four days after a midweek trip to Southampton.

And now ticket details have been released, with gold tickets £37 for adults in the upper tier and silver tickets £31. Gold tickets are located more centrally and fans can choose between regular and railed seating, in both gold and silver sections. The latter gives fans the option to safely stand. PNE have been given 1,325 tickets, but fans are not impressed with the Rs' pricing. Posting on 'X' (formerly Twitter), @dom_33 said: 37 quid for a ‘gold’ ticket. Daylight robbery of the highest order. Meanwhile, @limam_sophia posted: The @EFL say that it’s fair pricing across the league thoug

