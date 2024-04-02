Barry Gray steps away from Newry City role for cancer treatment

Barry Gray has stepped away from his role as manager of Newry City after the club confirmed he is undergoing treatment for cancer. The Irish Premiership side said Gray will be absent "for the time being" to "focus solely on his recovery". Gray has been in the Showgrounds post since January after resigning as Warrenpoint Town boss.

Newry confirmed that first team coach Dermot McVeigh will be assisted by former club captain Gavin Dykes for the upcoming games, starting with Saturday's trip to Glenavon. The Mournemen are currently bottom of the Premiership with five games remaining this season, sitting just two points behind Ballymena United

