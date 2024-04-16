Project determines HIV epidemic cannot be ended without stopping former prisoners and other patients being lost to care in Barcelona, Spain stress that the global HIV epidemic cannot be ended without keeping former prisoners and other patients engaged in care, and outlines the efforts made by HIV care clinics in Chicago to locate formerly incarcerated individuals living with HIV who dropped out of care and to reconnect them with treatment services.

In this quality improvement implementation project, clinicians from the University of Illinois Community Clinic Network estimated how many of their patients living with HIV truly dropped out of care, who they were, and whether they could be re-engaged. Outreach workers made intensive efforts—including phone calls, letters , home visits, and internet searches—to contact this group of patients. Once located, patients were offered help in re-engaging with treatment services and restarting HIV care.

"While challenges abound, locating people living with HIV who drop out of care, and then re-engaging them with medical care, is essential to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. and elsewhere," says Professor Brito."Retention remains suboptimal for many HIV programs and effective strategies to retain and re-engage patients living with HIV are urgently needed."

