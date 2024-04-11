Met Office Determines Whether UK Will Experience a 'Mini-Heatwave'

Temperatures are set to go up significantly in parts of the UK in the coming days. However, the Met Office has confirmed whether the higher temperatures can actually be called a 'mini-heatwave' or not. In order for an extended period to be called a heatwave, hot weather must be consistently experienced for at least three days. Temperatures must also reach between 25C to 28C depending on which part of the country is being recorded.

Because of this strict criteria, the Met Office has warned that this week's increasing temperatures is unlikely to be considered a heatwave, even if it does feel a lot warmer than usual

