Professor Tim Spector's Recipe for a 'Superfood' Breakfast

Professor Tim Spector shares his recipe for a 'superfood' breakfast that can impact inflammation, diabetes, and arthritis. He consumes this breakfast daily, which consists of a mix of yoghurt, kefir, berries, nuts, and seeds.

The breakfast is quick, easy, and packed with plants and probiotics for gut health. Scientific studies have shown that consuming superfoods, especially fermented ones like kefir, can reduce inflammation and improve conditions like osteoarthritis.

Tim Spector Superfood Breakfast Inflammation Diabetes Arthritis Genetic Epidemiology Gut Health Yoghurt Kefir Berries Nuts Seeds Fermented Foods Sauerkraut Kimchi Osteoarthritis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tim Spector's two ingredient homemade Kefir hailed as 'probiotic powerhouse'The professor showed people how to make their own Kefir at home.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Tim Spector shares his 'quick and easy' breakfast 'great for gut health'The professor shared what he eats first thing in the morning.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

What Tim Spector and other top dieticians eat in a day… and why they say it's time to ditch orange...Choosing what you should eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner can be a minefield, so the Mail asked top gut health experts, nutritionists and food scientists what they consume in a day...

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Recipe twists on Easter classic as roast dinner falls out of favourChef Sophie Nahmad has selected recipes that offer a twist on your traditional Easter staples

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Recipe: How to make Easter biscuitsWhy not celebrate Easter 2024 by baking these beautiful and delicious Easter biscuits. You can make any shape you like and decorate them in your own way - get creative and have a go!

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Woman shares TikTok breakfast sandwich recipe that viewers call 'genius'A woman has shared a video of her making a viral breakfast sandwich that viewers have lapped up and dubbed as a 'genius' idea.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »