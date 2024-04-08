Antonine Court Day Centre Seeks to Expand Facilities

Antonine Court Day Centre has approached Glasgow City Council about buying empty land at Hecla Square to expand their facilities. The owner of the day centre intends to build a new centre on their current site at Dunkenny Road .

Talks are underway for a deal that would provide more outdoor space and a sensory garden. The Hecla Square site is currently vacant after a public house was demolished.

Antonine Court Day Centre Glasgow City Council Hecla Square Dunkenny Road Expansion Outdoor Space Sensory Garden

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Accrington town centre building earmarked for Muslim community centreAn application has been made to change the use of the Nelson Street premises previously used as a resource centre for the physically handicapped

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

24-hour adult gaming centre plan for former city centre bookiesThe site is currently empty.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

£4m nuclear centre at Sheffield's Weston Park Cancer Centre set to help patientsOne of the region’s leading oncologists says the opening of a new state-of-the-art £4m nuclear medicine and molecular radiotherapy suite at Sheffield’s Weston Park Cancer Centre will put Yorkshire patients at the forefront of innovative new treatments.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

St Patrick's Day 2024: Celebrations begin with city centre paradeDozens took part in a celebration ahead of St Patrick's Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

City centre shop closes after 35 years in 'sad day for retail'The retailer was the go-to for kids' designer clothing

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »