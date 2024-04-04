Preparing for T+1: The upcoming rule change in trade processing

For fund and investment managers around the world, every sliver of a percentage point of return matters. That is why they need to be ready for what is known as T+1 — an imminent US, Canadian and Mexican rule change on trade processing that risks adding unwelcome costs and a drag on performance. In the smartphone era, buying and selling financial instruments is a superficially simple act. A few taps and you can be the proud owner of an exchange traded fund or shares in a far-off country.

But behind that process is a complicated chain of events requiring multiple actors co-ordinating a string of trade executions, trade settlement and trade-related currency movements, completed to strict timelines, making sure legal ownership changes hands. In May, North American markets will shorten their settlement cycles to trade date (“T”) plus one day (“T+1”

