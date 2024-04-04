Three Arrested and Charged Over Flat Fall Death in Dundee

Three people have been arrested and charged over the flat fall death of Ryan Munro . The 36-year-old passed away after falling from a block of flats in Dundee in January. The incident took place at a block of flats in the north east city's Morgan Street on Wednesday, January 10, and he died a week later in hospital. Police Scotland have now revealed that three people have been arrested and charged in connection with his death. A 38-year-old woman is accused of culpable homicide over his death.

A 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have also been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following the incident. The trio are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, and Police Scotland will be submitting a report over the circumstances to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

Arrest Charged Flat Fall Death Dundee Ryan Munro Culpable Homicide Abduction Extortion Dundee Sheriff Court Police Scotland

