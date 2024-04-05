Pleasure Beach Resort Brings Live Eurovision Fan Zone to Blackpool

Pleasure Beach Resort is bringing a live Eurovision fan zone to Blackpool this Spring where UK’s entrant, Olly Alexander , spent his childhood years. 33-year-old Olly, best known from the band Years & Years and the Channel 4 show It’s A Sin, was born in Harrogate but moved to Blackpool when he was child, attending primary school in the seaside town.
Olly even used to live behind the Pleasure Beach and visited most days but now, the actor, singer and activist is representing the country in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest and euro-enthusiasts and music lovers alike can cheer on Olly in the very place it all began. Shown live from Sweden on the big screens, the event kicks off at 7pm on Saturday May 7 and for £20 per person, guests can expect to experience, a larger-than-life host, a sensational drag show and of course, watch the main event itself - all in the Paradise Room in the resort’s Casino Buildin
Pleasure Beach Resort Eurovision Blackpool Olly Alexander Live Broadcast Drag Show Entertainment
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »