Erik ten Hag insists Marcus Rashford should be motivated despite demotion

Erik ten Hag insists Marcus Rashford should be motivated during Manchester United 's run-in despite his latest demotion. Rashford was dropped to the bench for the 4-3 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night and his replacement, Antony , excelled while Alejandro Garnacho scored twice on his return to Rashford's favoured role on the left wing. Ten Hag claimed before kick-off Rashford's bench role was "rotational" but United's line-up primarily consisted of their best available players.

Rashford came on for 15 minutes in England's 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil two weeks ago and was unused during the 2-2 draw with Belgium last week. He was substituted after 80 minutes in United's 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday before emerging in the 66th minute at Stamford Bridge. United great Gary Neville opined "there’s something not right" with Rashford on a podcast with Rio Ferdinand, who advised Rashford "to look at who is around him" after he was disciplined twice this seaso

