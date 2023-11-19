Pioneering Treatments Could Rewrite DNA to Cure Heart Disease

Are we on the brink of a cure for heart disease ? That was the question being whispered by normally cautious cardiologists at the American Heart Association annual conference in Philadelphia last week. Over three packed days, a raft of game-changing scientific discoveries have been unveiled by the world’s leading specialists – many of which will have a huge impact on millions of patients around the world.

But most startling was a clutch of pioneering treatments that ‘rewrite’ DNA , in some cases permanently, halting the body’s production of damaging cholesterol and driving down high blood pressure – two major risk factors for heart attacks and stroke. Initially, due to uncertainties around side effects, which still remain to be seen, these treatments will be reserved for those with the most severe diseases and urgent needs. But if these drugs live up to their promise, the daily tablets – such as statins, blood thinners and beta blockers – taken by millions to reduce their risks of heart disease could become a thing of the pas





