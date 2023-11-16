Lil' Kim's Memoir Pre-Sales Surpassing the Bible

This week, Lil’ Kim took to Instagram Live and informed her 3.3 million followers that her memoir’s pre-sales were surpassing the Bible . Whether her upcoming tell-all outsells the holy book is almost beside the point. The scope and scale of her impact on contemporary pop culture has already stretched as far as Leviticus and Deuteronomy. Lil’ Kim, the first high-profile female rapper to celebrate and weaponise her sexuality, has had a seismic impact on the zeitgeist.





