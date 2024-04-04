Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe pictured together with new puppies

The former couple were out walking in West London and appeared to each be cuddling a new cockapoo puppy from the same litter. The outing came three days after what would have been their 31st wedding anniversary. Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe were pictured on the presenter's 62nd birthday Stephanie's off-duty outfit was very glamorous and was comprised of a chic grey coat, black jeans a matching black top underneath, and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Phillip wore a grey quarter-zip fleece and black jeans. Stephanie has shown unwavering support for her former husband since he admitted lying to his family and ITV about having an affair. Stephanie has continued to support her estranged husband following their separation and then his exit from This Morning. He said: "My girls saved my life. They said last week they haven't left me for a moment. They've been by my side every moment because they're scared to let me out of their sight.

Phillip Schofield Stephanie Lowe Puppies Support Separation This Morning

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phillip Schofield spotted with rarely-seen wife Stephanie on his 62nd birthday as they cuddle identical...Phillip Schofield enjoys a drink at a London pub garden – two months after leaving This Morning over affair scandal

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie are spotted carrying matching brown cockapoos 'from the...The star turned 62 on Easter Monday and was seen with Stephanie Lowe enjoying a stroll in the spring sunshine in West London carrying the identical puppies, believed to be cockapoos.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie spotted with matching puppies on his birthdayPhillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie were seen together on his 62nd birthday, carrying matching chocolate brown puppies. The couple would have also celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary over the Easter weekend. Friends of Phillip's have mentioned that he has been trying to find fulfillment outside of broadcasting due to his tarnished career and reputation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

CBB star Fern Britton ‘making big TV comeback’ as ‘ultimate revenge on Phillip Schofield’...‘I’d leave at that point’ says Fern Britton as she reignites feud with Phil Schofield and teases he could enter the house

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Fern Britton's 'revenge' on Phillip Schofield as she plans huge TV comebackCelebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton is already in talks with television networks about returning to the small screen again 15 years on from her famous fall out with This Morning's Phillip Schofield.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Phillip Schofield supported by loyal wife on birthday stroll after divorce vowPhillip Schofield was spotted out with his wife Stephanie Lowe a few weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of his dramatic exit from This morning

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »