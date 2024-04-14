Peter Andre Shares Adorable Snap of Newborn Daughter

The dad of-five posted the sweet picture to Instagram after he and his wife Emily welcomed their third child into the world earlier this month.

Emily gave birth to their daughter earlier this month at Musgrove Hospital in Taunton, Somerset with the newborn weighing 7lb 3oz, the Mirror reports. Responding to a follower's query about whether they had chosen a name yet Peter admitted: "Still no name. Literally struggling. She doesn't look like anyone the names we have thought of."On Monday, in his latest column for new! magazine, Peter said: 'It's the moment we've been waiting for – our newest arrival is here! We welcomed our beautiful baby girl on Tuesday 2 April.

