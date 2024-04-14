BBC Newsnight's Diplomatic Editor Resigns After 35 Years

BBC Newsnight 's diplomatic editor, Mark Urban , has taken to social media to announce his resignation from the network after 35 years as he announced it was 'time for a change.'

Urban decided not to seek other roles within the BBC in light of the impending upheaval, stating: "I'll be leaving the BBC at the end of May. This shock departure comes only a year after Kirsty Wark, Newsnight's longest-serving presenter, announced she would be stepping down from her role too. Taking to X, Emily wrote: "Of course there will still be interviews and debates and the theme music will carry on. But once the bosses send out a signal they don't really *care* about a flagship investigative news programme the guests and the audience start to wonder why they should ... ".

She wrote: "Welcome to the outside, my friend. Thank you for always being such a brilliant correspondent of course, but such a cool, calm, clever colleague, who was always kind and had time for producers. And of course, a brilliant acerbic wit xxx".

BBC Newsnight Resignation Mark Urban Format Change Staff Reduction

