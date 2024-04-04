Peter Andre's Eldest Kids React to Him Becoming a Father Again

Peter Andre 's eldest two kids have reacted to their dad becoming a father again. Princess , 16, and Junior , 18, have taken to social media to react after becoming an older brother and sister once more. The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, shares both Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. He welcomed his newborn daughter on Wednesday with wife Emily MacDonagh and the couple already share two kids Amelia, 10, and Theo, eight.

Proud dad Pete gushed over the new bundle of joy as the couple were showered with well-wishes. Princess offered her support following the social media post, writing: "My gorgeous little sister" It means Princess has become a big sister for the fifth time, the Mirror reports. She's the elder sibling to Peter’s three youngest kids - as well as Katie’s youngest two; Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler. Former glamour model Katie is also mum to 21-year-old son Harvey whose estranged father is Dwight York

Peter Andre Kids Father Newborn Daughter Social Media Princess Junior

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Andre makes observation in snap with new baby as Junior and Princess reactThe singer and TV star announced the arrival of his “very healthy” third child with wife Emily MacDonagh

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Emily Andre shows off ultra-rare glimpse of glamorous bedroom she shares with Peter AndrePeter Andre and his wife are about to welcome their third child

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Why Prince William's cousins do not carry out royal dutiesPrincess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips are not working royals

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Madeleine poses with mini-me daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in adorable new photoThe royal shares her children with her husband Christopher O'Neill

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

All about Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings James and PippaThe Princess of Wales is Carole and Michael's eldest child

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Peter Andre's kids react to newborn sibling with sweet social media messagePrincess and Junior, who he shares with ex Katie Price, reacted to the news of welcoming a younger sister following Pete's wife Emily Andre giving birth.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »