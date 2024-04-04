Peter Andre's Eldest Kids React to Him Becoming a Father Again

Peter Andre 's eldest two kids have reacted to their dad becoming a father again. Princess , 16, and Junior , 18, have taken to social media to react after becoming an older brother and sister once more. The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, shares both Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. He welcomed his newborn daughter on Wednesday with wife Emily MacDonagh and the couple already share two kids Amelia, 10, and Theo, eight.
Proud dad Pete gushed over the new bundle of joy as the couple were showered with well-wishes. Princess offered her support following the social media post, writing: "My gorgeous little sister" It means Princess has become a big sister for the fifth time, the Mirror reports. She's the elder sibling to Peter’s three youngest kids - as well as Katie’s youngest two; Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler. Former glamour model Katie is also mum to 21-year-old son Harvey whose estranged father is Dwight York
