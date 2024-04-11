Paul Scholes criticises young players' training standards at Manchester United

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has seemingly taken to social media to criticise youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho , suggesting they're not meeting the high standards expected at the club. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Scholes commented on a photo of the pair wearing hoods during training, writing: "Don't mind hats and gloves but no way can you train properly with your hoods up." He added: "Standards begin on the training pitch...
Bye!" Mainoo and Garnacho have been standout performers for United this season, yet Scholes' remarks indicate he believes there's no room for complacency. The image of the two players donning their hoodies at Carrington sparked the United legend's reaction. Despite their contributions on the pitch, Scholes pointed out that professionalism starts with the right attitude in training and his abrupt sign-off, "bye", could imply a call for manager Erik ten Hag to take action if necessary. Scholes' post was swiftly removed from his Instagram account but had already been captured and circulated online, sparking debate among fans. Mainoo could be in line for an England call-up for Euro 2024 after breaking into Erik ten Hag's team with a string of impressive performances
Paul Scholes Manchester United Training Standards Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo Alejandro Garnacho Professionalism Debate
