Erik ten Hag hints at future plans despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's presence at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has dropped a significant hint about his future at Manchester United - despite the looming presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe . The Dutch manager, who is navigating through his second season with the Red Devils, has faced challenges in building upon an initially promising start. After securing a top-four finish and lifting the Carabao Cup last year, Ten Hag's side now appears to be on the verge of missing out on Champions League qualification this season.
With the FA Cup representing the only remaining opportunity for silverware, the arrival of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe to oversee football operations casts doubt over whether Ten Hag will remain part of the club's long-term plans. However, the United boss seems to be looking ahead, focusing on pre-season preparations as he plans to take his squad to North America. Manchester United have confirmed they will be touring the US in July, with a high-profile match against Arsenal scheduled for July 28 at California's SoFi Stadium. Speaking to the club's official website, Ten Hag said: "We have a strong first-team squad there with players that can present themselves to the fans, but especially to us. They have the levels to play in our team for next season. There will be a mix, with experienced players together with some young players. as strong as possible, but of course the players who go far in the Copa America and the Euros will not be involved
