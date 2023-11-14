Owner worried for 'cheeky' cockatoo stuck in confinement at Heathrow Airport

The owner of a ‘cheeky’ cockatoo is worried for her pet’s health as he’s been stuck in confinement at Heathrow Airport for three months. Charlie the cockatoo and his owner Jess Adlard have been separated for a year after she moved from Pennsylvania in the US to the UK in November 2022. The ‘cheeky’ bird was supposed to arrive in the UK nine months after Jess left so the pair could be reunited – but a paperwork issue means he’s still ‘doing bird’ at the London airport.

Jess is worried for Charlie’s wellbeing as he keeps banging his head on his cage and plucking his feathers out, which are common signs of distress. The 33-year-old, who spent £6,000 on Charlie’s transit, also added that she suffers from anxiety and depression, and the cheeky cockatoo really helps alleviate it. Jess said: ‘My daily routine revolved around him, it has really thrown me off. We haven’t been able to see him but they sent us videos and picture

