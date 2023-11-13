Ryanair's Social Media Strategy: Ripping into Passengers and Gaining Followers

If the best things in life are free, you won't find many of them on a Ryanair flight - and its social media accounts aren't shy to say so. On TikTok, Insta and X, the company's become known for ripping into its passengers and its own reputation. Being rude and obnoxious to your customers might not seem like the best approach, but the brand's viral burns have earned it 2.

1 million followers on TikTok - half a million more than EasyJet, Jet2, Tui, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Etihad combined. And while corporate LOLs might make a lack of legroom easier to swallow, is there another reason brands want us to see the funny side? He was the head of Ryanair's social media until he recently announced his resignation on - where else? - X. Hundreds of people replied praising him for turning the Irish airline into an online star, and shared some of their greatest hits. Examples included talking planes roasting customers, and the company telling complaining passengers to "bring their own plane" next time they fl

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCTECH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: 'I charge brides £700 to Instagram and TikTok their weddings'The latest wedding trend is to hire videographer specifically for social media .

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Big Brother contestant banned from show over old offensive tweetsTrish has issued an apology over the 'very concerning' social media comments on a deactivated account

Source: nottslive | Read more »

METROUK: Ryanair plane flew 'within 20 metres of an undetectable UFO'The pilot spotted a 'black object' at 4,000ft.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Third of teens have seen real-life violence in TikTok video nasties in last yearResearch has been carried out by a Home Office-backed charity showing the scale of violent viral videos.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots horse becomes TikTok star after pulling hilarious expressions behind ownerOver the past three years Eirinn Reid, from North Berwick, and Twinkle have amassed over 100 million views and 500,000 followers thanks to filming Twinkle taking part in viral video trends.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman shares two-minute meal that helped her shed six stoneA woman on social media has shared the simple two-minute meal that she says helped her to shed six stone during her weight loss journey. The recipe, shared on TikTok by fitness coach Em Logsdon, is said to be budget-friendly and takes only a matter of minutes to prepare.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »