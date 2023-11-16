Owner desperate to find dog who bolted from home

The owner of a little dog who was used and abused in a puppy farm for four years, believes someone may have taken her in after she bolted in fear four weeks ago. Molly the Bichon Frise was rescued by Cavaliers in Needs in August this year and was fostered by Emma Nelson and her mum Barbara from Co Antrim.

Unable to contemplate parting with her, Emma quickly decided to adopt Molly in September but within a month tragedy struck when the rescue dog bolted from her home and seemed to vanish into thin air. And tomorrow, November 17, marks four weeks since the incident, and with just one sighting on October 21, Emma, says she is still desperate to bring Molly home. She hopes someone has taken her in, or even adopted her, saying she has discovered what she describes as a disconnect between families of missing dogs and a number of rescue centres in Northern Ireland

