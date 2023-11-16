Big Brother Finalists Revealed

The final housemates in the running to win Big Brother have been revealed. After a not-so-surprising elimination, the remaining five have been revealed. They are Henry, Jordan, Noky, Olivia and Yinrun. During tonight’s episode, the housemates were given the chance to have ‘Seven Minutes in Heaven’ that forced them to choose between their own luxury or to pass it on.

However later in the show, a moment that saw them all read out letters from home took a turn when the 24-year-old doctor the Isle of Man discovered he had been eliminated

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: METROUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Jordan returns to Big Brother house and reunites with love interest Henry Big Brother 's Jordan jumps straight back into hot tub with love interest Henry after he shocked housemates by returning to the house following fake eviction

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Rebekah Vardy rumored to be top choice for Celebrity Big Brother rebootRebekah Vardy is reportedly the top choice for ITV's Celebrity Big Brother reboot. Producers hope she will discuss rival Coleen Rooney and the Wagatha Christie case. They believe she will bring excitement to the show and not hold back her opinions.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: Two more have gone!It's official this year's Tory Heartstopper lives on another day as Tom and Jenkin have been evicted from the BBUK house. Jordan and Henry have officially been reunited ❤️️

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

TIME: Inside COP28’s Big ‘Experiment’: What Happens When You Put a Fossil Fuel Exec in Charge of Solving Climate ChangeSultan Al Jaber, the CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company and the head of the coming U.N. climate conference, is in charge of solving climate change. This raises questions about the effectiveness of COP28 and the role of fossil fuel executives in addressing the issue.

Source: TIME | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Chelsea's Cole Palmer opens up on move from Manchester CityIAN LADYMAN: Cole Palmer has no regrets about swapping Man City for Chelsea... but admits leaving the champions after 15 years was 'difficult' and reveals the meaning behind his goal celebration against Blues

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Young Sheldon to End After Seven SeasonsWhat we will watch on TikTok now? Spin-off shows rarely get the love given to the Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon and fans are gutted it is coming to an end after seven seasons.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »