Over 7,000 Weddings in England Set to Clash with Summer Football Matches

England games this summer are set to clash with more than 7,000 weddings, research has found. The biggest clash for couples tying the knot is when the English team faces Denmark on Thursday, 20th June, in the group stage of the European competition. Statistician Ed Jefferson analysed government data to determine the number of weddings held on each potential match day for England , during the team's summer football matches .

He identified the days with the highest wedding frequencies in previous years when England played matches, and summed up these days to calculate the total number of weddings that could coincide with England's matches in their upcoming competition. His calculations come as part of Snickers' offer to one lucky couple to win a football screening room, if their wedding lands on the same day as a key England game. It comes after a poll of 2,000 footy fans, commissioned by Snickers, found 80 per cent of couples getting married this summer are already worried their wedding might clash with an England match. Booking a wedding on a key matchday was cited as one of the biggest “own goals” possible – along with leaving the tickets at home when arriving at the stadium (41 per cent). Others included leaving a game early because they think their team has lost, only for them to equalise (35 per cent) – and missing a goal to go and get food (34 per cent

