England 1-1 Sweden: Euro 2025 Qualifying Match

England 's opening game in Euro 2025 qualifying sees them face Sweden . Alessia Russo scores the opener for England , but Fridolina Rolfo equalizes for Sweden . The game is part of England 's group, which also includes Republic of Ireland and France .
England struggles to create chances, while Sweden misses a golden opportunity to take the lead. The Lionesses are under pressure as Sweden's substitutions have made an impact.
