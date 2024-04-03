Over 200,000 people in Scotland to transition from PIP to ADP

The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that at the end of January some 218,859 people living in Scotland were in receipt of Personal Independence Payments (PIP). All of these claimants will move automatically in stages to Adult Disability Payment (ADP) before the end of 2025.
The devolved payment is administered and delivered by Social Security Scotland and its latest figures indicate that of the 192,575 people now claiming ADP, 109,385 were existing PIP case transfers from the DWP. Existing PIP claimants do not need to claim ADP and will receive a letter well in advance of the planned move which will confirm the date when Social Security Scotland will take over providing payments. The letter also gives new information on what claimants should do before the move, during the move and what happens after the process is completed. More importantly, it also tells you what to do if you are getting any other benefit
