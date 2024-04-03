Celtic Told How to Tempt Kieran Tierney for Summer Return

Celtic have been told how to tempt Kieran Tierney to return to Parkhead in the summer window. The Scotland international is enjoying a successful loan spell with Real Sociedad having been deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal by boss Mikel Arteta last summer - with injury hampering his spell with the English Premier League title hopefuls. As well as being a regular in La Liga he has racked up minutes in the Champions League this term.
However, Kenny Miller reckons when he returns to the Emirates he will still struggle for regular minutes. While he believes the 26-year-old will have suitors lining up he reckons Brendan Rodgers could tempt the left-back into a return to Glasgow's east end. Miller exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: "If he doesn't quite fit in Mikel Arteta's plans, that's OK. "There's not a lot you can do about that. As for his future, if it's away from Arsenal and if he wanted to, he'd still be playing in the Premier League... I'm sure of tha
