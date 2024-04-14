Open Access Services to Boost Connectivity and Reduce Fares

Open access operators set their own fares, take on all revenue risk and receive no taxpayer-funded subsidies Open access services on seven routes are being developed in a bid to boost connectivity, increase competition and reduce fares, analysis by the PA news agency found.
In deciding whether to approve new open access applications, regulator the Office of Rail and Road assesses factors such as the benefit to passengers, whether sufficient new revenue will be generated, and the impact on the punctuality of existing services. “There’s no industrial action on open access operators, perhaps because it’s a fresher way of working with the workforce rather than on an old rule book basis.”
It has also been given the go-ahead to run trains between London Paddington and Carmarthen, in south-west Wales, and is consulting on starting services between Edinburgh and Cardiff. Mr Yeowart, who founded Grand Central in 1999, said: “There’s sufficient evidence now, particularly on the East Coast Main Line, to say ‘what’s not to like?’ .
He said: “The argument on the Continent for open access operators is that they provide competition, but there’s no meaningful competition on a rail network that’s as saturated as ours.Mr Dennis said open access operators often charged lower fares because “they don’t have any of the overheads that the rest of the railway has”.
