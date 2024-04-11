Metrion Biosciences Enhances HTS Services with Access to Enamine's Compound Libraries

Metrion Biosciences Limited and Enamine Ltd announced that Metrion has enhanced its High Throughput Screening ( HTS ) services with access to Enamine 's compound libraries . The libraries include both CNS and ion channel-focused target libraries and can be split into screening sets for increased flexibility.

Researchers can access specialist advice from Metrion's team of experts to determine the most effective approach.

Metrion Biosciences Enamine High Throughput Screening HTS Compound Libraries Ion Channels Drug Discovery Target Libraries Screening Sets Specialist Advice

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INTEGRA Biosciences drives down transport emissions with European production facilityINTEGRA Biosciences has completed construction of its new campus and pipette tip manufacturing plant at its headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

INTEGRA Biosciences is Giving Away Custom Printed EVOLVE Manual Pipette Starter PacksINTEGRA Biosciences is excited to give away 10 custom printed EVOLVE manual pipette starter packs that are sure to add color to any lab. The limited edition EVOLVE starter packs have a unique design, and include everything needed for productive and high precision pipetting. Each pack includes 3 single channel pipettes covering a range of volumes – 20 µl, 200 µl and 1000 µl – ECO rack GRIPTIPS®, 3 shelf hooks, and a 10 ml reservoir trial pack. INTEGRA’s state-of-the-art EVOLVE manual pipettes offer precise liquid handling, with 3 adjustable dials to set volumes 10 times faster than conventional pipettes. This helps to reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries while accelerating pipetting for faster workflows, so it’s no surprise that these pipettes are loved by labs across the world

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Fluent BioSciences awarded NIH SBIR grant to commercialize low-cost million-cell transcriptome profiling kits powered by Ultima Genomics sequencing, prototype kits now shippingFluent BioSciences, a cutting-edge life sciences company leading the charge in revolutionizing single-cell analysis through simple, cost-effective, and highly scalable single-cell RNA sequencing solutions is thrilled to announce the award of an NIH Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant, funded by the National Institute of...

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

US company hoping to bring back the dodo and the mammoth - but here's why it won't be like Jurassic ParkDallas-based firm Colossal Biosciences is attempting to 'de-extinct' the mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger, using genetic engineering.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Full Moon in Libra March 2024: Your star sign's tarot horoscope'You are truly drawn and tempted by a highly intelligent, sophisticated, worldly, maybe a little dangerous, character.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Full Moon in Libra March 2024: Your star sign's tarot horoscope'You are truly drawn and tempted by a highly intelligent, sophisticated, worldly, maybe a little dangerous, character.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »