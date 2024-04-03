Off-Grid Site in England Upgrades Solar Panels for Better Energy Generation

Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge has been running as an off-grid site using solar and hydro power for nearly 20 years. Now, thanks to a major upgrade to their solar panels, which they have labelled a “game-changing” project, staff at the Grade II-listed building no longer need to worry about keeping the ice cream freezers running and putting the kettle on to serve guests tea and coffee if the great English weather takes a turn.

Site manager, Chris Bryerley said: “Two or three years ago we’d have cloudy days where we wouldn’t be able to serve hot food to our guests. “We’ve always tried to educate people about why that was, with us being an entirely off-grid site. But now, with our state-of-the-art solar panels, we’re always generating power even on cloudy days. “It’s fantastic because we can offer our visitors an even better experience and really show off what modern sustainable buildings can d

