Rebel Wilson to Go Off the Grid After Memoir Release

Rebel Wilson plans to go off the grid after the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising, where she makes shocking claims about her experience with Sacha Baron Cohen. She wants to retreat to a log cabin with her fiancee and daughter to maintain privacy.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?The 19-car grid is set for the Australian Grand Prix, with Logan Sargeant already confirmed to be missing out this weekend at Albert Park...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

National Grid: Nearly £60bn energy grid upgrade needed to hit green target'Swift and coordinated' action is needed to meet the 2035 decarbonised power system target, National Grid said.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Rebel Wilson Said Sacha Baron Cohen Is a 'Massive Asshole' in New MemoirAhead of her forthcoming memoir Rebel Rising, Rebel alleged that former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen is 'an asshole'.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen Responds To Rebel Wilson's Claims After She Brands Him An 'A*****e'Daniel Welsh is a London-based entertainment journalist at HuffPost UK. His areas of expertise are film, TV and music. He particularly enjoys reality TV, Madonna and getting compliments about his hair.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen breaks silence on Rebel Wilson controversy: what's going on explainedThe Pitch Perfect actress called out the Borat actor for his alleged on-set behavior while promoting her memoir, Rebel Rising

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Rebel Wilson's 'demonstrably false' claimsRebel Wilson has accused a British film star of trying to stop her from mentioning him in her upcoming memoir, with the star now hitting back in a statement

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »