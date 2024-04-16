Nurse and Patient Inspire Each Other to Run Marathons for Cancer Treatment

In his toughest times a nurse was there for Paul Walker. He had been diagnosed with a very rare cancer and was having treatment during lockdown, separated from his family.

Paul, who is married with two children, was diagnosed with advanced myxoid liposarcoma, a cancer that starts in the cells that store fat, in July 2018. He found a lump in his groin, went to the hospital for scans and tests, and was told that the cancer, which had started in his right thigh, had spread to his pelvis, femur and spine.

Over the next couple of years, Paul had extra sessions of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to keep his cancer at bay. He also took part in a clinical trial in 2022, which is where he met Eilish, a nurse in The Christie’s research team. Although he is now on a different type of chemotherapy because the trial wasn’t as effective as hoped, the two made a firm impression on each other.

Nurse Patient Marathon Cancer Treatment Fundraising Christie Hospital Manchester Myxoid Liposarcoma Chemotherapy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Co Tyrone Nurse to Become Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Palliative CareA nurse from Co Tyrone is set to become one of the first Advanced Nurse Practitioners in palliative care in Northern Ireland. Marie Donnelly, an experienced palliative care nurse, is sponsored by Marie Curie to undertake a Master's in Advanced Nursing Practice. Upon completion, she will be qualified to work with end-of-life patients in hospital and community settings.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Classic Marathon is coming to Steam well before the unclassic Marathon rebootLincoln spent his formative years in World of Warcraft, and hopes to someday recover from the experience. Having earned a Creative Writing degree by convincing professors to accept his papers about Dwarf Fortress, he leverages that expertise in his most important work: judging a video game’s lore purely on the quality of its proper nouns.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Boston Marathon 2024: Sisay Lemma wins first men’s Boston Marathon raceMarcel Hug recorded an unofficial race time of 1:15:33, beating his record of 1:17:06 set in 2023.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Next year's Manchester Marathon to take place on same day as London MarathonIt marks the first time in recent history that the UK’s two biggest marathons will take place on the same date

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Triple H holds nothing back when asked about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight as WWE icon makes feelings clearTriple H told Logan Paul what he thinks of Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Dementia Nurse Specialist Named Finalist for Mental Health Nursing AwardFrances Aitken, a dementia nurse specialist at St John's Hospital, has been recognized for her work in improving care for patients with cognitive decline. She is among the finalists for the Mental Health Nursing Award and has implemented successful programs and training to enhance patient experience.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »