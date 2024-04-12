Dementia Nurse Specialist Named Finalist for Mental Health Nursing Award

Frances Aitken, a dementia nurse specialist at St John's Hospital , has been named as a finalist for the Mental Health Nursing Award . She has been recognized for her efforts to improve the care experience for patients with cognitive decline . Frances has implemented the Stress and Distress program, provided training for staff, and achieved positive outcomes such as reduced need for one-to-one nursing, sedation, emergency calls, and improved pain management.

Along with other NHS Lothian nurses and a Lothian nursing team, Frances is among the finalists for the RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024. The awards aim to showcase and celebrate the exceptional commitment and professional care provided by nursing staff in Scotland. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 23, 2024

Dementia Nurse Specialist Award Mental Health Care Experience Cognitive Decline St John's Hospital Stress And Distress Program Training Nursing Staff RCN Scotland Nurse Of The Year Awards

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mel Stride criticised for mental health comments, as number of Brits with mental disabilities soarsThe number of people suffering from mental health-related disabilities in the UK has risen by a million in three years.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Bridging the gap in mental health services for pregnant women with serious mental illnessWomen with serious mental illness (SMI) who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy face gaps in information, support and resources in mental health services, new research suggests.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Women with serious mental illness want pregnancy information, resources from mental health providersWomen with serious mental illness are seeking pregnancy information and resources from mental health providers, according to a new study. The study found that these women often face challenges in accessing appropriate care and support during pregnancy, and they rely on mental health providers for guidance and assistance. The findings highlight the need for mental health professionals to be knowledgeable about pregnancy-related issues and to provide comprehensive care for women with serious mental illness.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Oral health behaviors associated with mental health disordersA study that examined oral hygiene self-care behavior among patients with self-reported mental health disorders was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research and the 48th Annual Meeting of the Canadian...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

For younger women, mental health now may predict heart health laterYounger women are generally thought to have a low risk of heart disease, but new research urges clinicians to revisit that assumption, especially for women who suffer from certain mental health conditions.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Scots car mechanic becomes best pal with seagull after nursing it back to healthBruce Garden saved the gull after finding it with a badly damaged wing near his work.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »