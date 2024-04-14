Northern Ireland Mum Raises Awareness of Gut Health and Autism

When Marguerite O’Reilly's youngest son John was diagnosed with autism she knew very little about the condition that affects over 35,000 people in Northern Ireland .

Marguerite is promoting the role of good gut health in the prevention and improvement of autism and other neurological conditions after seeing a dramatic change in John, now aged 14. "It was a shock to us because we didn't realise John was displaying symptoms of autism. We thought something was wrong with him from being hospitalised with sickness.

"We got him up to saying a five word sentence but then around the age of seven he stopped speaking even though we knew he had the ability. "They said John was too severely autistic to go to any autism services and because of his symptoms he was always kicking out and hitting out. "Ten years ago I was hit by a car when I was pushing John in his pram and had to give up work. I had lots of spare time so I began researching medical papers.

