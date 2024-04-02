Northern Ireland mum praises healthcare staff for saving daughter's life

A mum from Northern Ireland has praised healthcare staff for their 'fast and professional' care that helped save her young daughter's life. Kelly Thomson's daughter Madisson experienced a serious epileptic seizure at home in Co Down on Thursday, March 28. After Kelly administered her first dose of rescue medication, the 10-year-old's seizure stopped, however, she became unresponsive.
Paramedics arrived to the home shortly after and helped Madisson with her breathing, before transferring her to the Ulster Hospital and then on the ICU at the Royal Victoria Hospital where she remained overnight. Kelly said her daughter has special needs, ASD, and is visually impaired, and began experiencing epileptic seizures for the first time two years ago. In the past six months, she has endured two serious seizures
