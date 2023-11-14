Northampton leapfrog Exeter into fourth place with dominant victory

Northampton leapfrogged 14-man Exeter into fourth place in the Premiership after a dominant 34-19 home victory. Northampton impressed in the opening quarter as tries from Tommy Freeman and Curtis Langdon put them 17-0 up. Alex Mitchell extended Saints' lead before Scott Sio replied, but Exeter had Niall Armstrong sent off for dangerous play on 68 minutes and Fraser Dingwall scored the bonus-point try.

Ethan Roots got a late consolation score for Exeter, but their 10th successive Premiership defeat away from Sandy Park leaves them in fifth place after five rounds of matches. Tom Seabrook's break down the left wing after 90 seconds, that was superbly stopped close to the Exeter line by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, set the tone and field position, and Freeman went over on the right for Northampton a minute later - thanks to Fin Smith's grubber kick. Having missed a long-range penalty Smith kicked an 18th-minute three-pointer before Saints' second try three minutes later, as Langdon got on the end of a maul from a five-metre scrum

