FIA Formula 3 and GT World Cups return to Macau Grand Prix

For single-seater and GT racing aficionados, a painful four-year wait ends this week with the return of the FIA Formula 3 and GT World Cups to their rightful place at the Macau Grand Prix, both of which will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com. While the event continued to run with local F4 and GT races even during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be fair to describe it as a mere shadow of its former self.

Now, with border closures and quarantine protocols but a distant memory, the entry lists are stacked with international talent ready to put everything on the line in search of success in the ‘Las Vegas of the East’. In F3, there’s an impressive crop of young talent, most of whom have never experienced the streets of Macau owing to the pandemic, which should make the contest wide open. By contrast, the GT entry list is rife with veterans eager to make the most of a rare chance to forget about sharing a car with team-mates and go all-out in pursuit of individual glor

