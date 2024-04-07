North Yorkshire Police officers face probe after man allegedly struck and pepper sprayed during traffic stop

A pair of North Yorkshire Police officers are facing a regulatory probe after a man said to be black was allegedly struck and pepper sprayed as he was being restrained following a traffic incident. The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the traffic stop on January 26; the watchdog has since told both officers they may face criminal charges .

One of the two officers involved in the stop has been suspended as the ombudsman continues making inquiries. Both are being investigated for gross misconduct. North Yorkshire Police, meanwhile, says the officers had found it necessary to use 'force' because the man in question, in his 40s, 'became violent' as he was being arrested in Tockwith, near Wetherby

North Yorkshire Police Regulatory Probe Traffic Stop Man Black Struck Pepper Sprayed Restrained Independent Office For Police Conduct Criminal Charges Suspended Gross Misconduct Force Violent Arrested Tockwith Wetherby

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claudia Lawrence: End despair of missing woman's familyClaudia Lawrence's family live with 'uncertainty and trauma' every day, North Yorkshire Police say.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Police stop BMW towing caravan on M1 and are left gobsmackedNothing could have prepared North Yorkshire police officers for finding a school boy behind the wheel

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Financial troubles of North Yorkshire Moors Railway are not a surprise given cost of imported coalFrom: HA Douglas, Normandy Avenue, Beverley.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

North Yorkshire Water Park: European Axe Throwing Champion Carl Howe opens new Adventure WoodNorth Yorkshire Water Park's new Adventure Wood activities have been opened by the European Axe Throwing Champion, Carl Howe, ahead of the Easter break.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

North Yorkshire huntsmen defend drag sport 20 years after fox-hunting banHuntsmen in North Yorkshire believe myths have overtaken the truth about a tradition which still attracts protests to this day.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »