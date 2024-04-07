North Yorkshire Police officers face probe after man allegedly struck and pepper sprayed during traffic stop

A pair of North Yorkshire Police officers are facing a regulatory probe after a man said to be black was allegedly struck and pepper sprayed as he was being restrained following a traffic incident. The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the traffic stop on January 26; the watchdog has since told both officers they may face criminal charges .
One of the two officers involved in the stop has been suspended as the ombudsman continues making inquiries. Both are being investigated for gross misconduct. North Yorkshire Police, meanwhile, says the officers had found it necessary to use 'force' because the man in question, in his 40s, 'became violent' as he was being arrested in Tockwith, near Wetherby
