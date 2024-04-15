New Travel Advice for Greece: LGBT+ Travellers Urged to Take Extra Care

New travel advice has been issued to anyone going to Greece this summer. The Foreign Office has updated its website warning some travellers that they need to take extra care.

It said: “Same-sex sexual relations are legal in Greece and civil unions between same-sex couples have been legal since 2015 and same sex marriage was legalised in February 2024. The age of consent in Greece is 15, this applies to partners of both the same sex and opposite sex. Transgender people are able to change their legal gender. Anti-discrimination and hate speech laws apply to gender identity.

Greece Travel Advice LGBT+ Travellers Same-Sex Marriage Legal Caution Same-Sex Sexual Relations Civil Unions Age Of Consent Transgender Rights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Travel Advice for LGBT+ Travellers in GreeceThe Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Greece, specifically highlighting the need for LGBT+ travellers to take extra care. While same-sex marriage is legal in Greece, public attitudes towards same-sex couples vary throughout the country.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

The latest Foreign Office travel advice for Greece, Spain and Turkey touristsThe Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises UK citizens on travel to all countries and has plenty of important information to people travelling to Greece, Spain and Turkey to help them keep themselves and their families safe.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Foreign Office travel advice for Turkey, Greece or Spain holidaymakersIf you are travelling to Turkey, Greece or Spain - read more below to find out about how to stay safe on holiday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Foreign Office issues new warning for tourists travelling to GreeceOfficials have updated advice after a change to the law was brought in this year and said activity 'may be frowned upon'

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

‘Make LGBT rights a foreign policy priority’ to mark same-sex marriage milestoneSame-sex marriages have increased year-on-year since being legalised 10 years ago on Friday.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Concerns raised over UK's foreign policy direction with David Cameron's appointment as Foreign SecretaryThe UK's appointment of former Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary has raised concerns about the country's foreign policy direction.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »