Jamie Redknapp and Paul Merson praise Unai Emery's comeback in English football

Jamie Redknapp and Paul Merson believe Aston Villa boss Unai Emery deserves more credit for having come back into English football and proved he is not the ‘laughing stock’ he was treated as at Arsenal .boss Arsene Wenger in summer 2018, but lasted just one full season in the job before being dismissed the following November.

“They’re a good team, they’re under-rated, they’ve got a top-drawer centre-forward, a good top-drawer goalkeeper, and they’ve got good players all over the pitch. They’re a very under-rated football team, Villa. Merson nodded: “He came here at the wrong time, following Arsene, but now we know he’s a top manager. He improves players and that’s your job as a manager, to improve players.

