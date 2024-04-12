New Inter-City Train Service Considered for Nottingham and Derby to Birmingham Route

Operators are considering introducing an Inter-City type train service from Nottingham and Derby to Birmingham . The plan includes cutting journey times , increasing train frequency , and making Nottingham shire more accessible to freight from the south coast . The business case for the improvement plan is looking positive, according to Nottingham City Council 's Joint Committee on Strategic Planning and Transport.

The proposed plan could result in trains running every 30 minutes on the Birmingham route, with some skipping smaller stations for better journey times. East Midlands Railway or West Midlands Railway would handle services to local stations. Midlands Connect is also exploring the development of a through rail service on the Nottingham - Leicester - Coventry corridor, with hourly passenger services. Council officers noted that the current level of rail travel between these cities is lower than expected given their proximity. The new line would also facilitate easier transportation of freight from the south coast to the East Midlands. Councillor Sam Harris (Lab) expressed support for the change in services, citing overcrowding and complexity on the Nottingham-Birmingham route. Passengers are eager to see additional services and capacity

