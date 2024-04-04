Nottingham City Council 'in two minds' over clean air zone as financial challenges threaten carbon neutral goal

The leader of Nottingham City Council says the city's politicians are in 'two minds' as to whether to implement a clean air zone for motorists in the city. It comes as major financial challenges are threatening Nottingham ’s ambition to become carbon neutral in the next four years - with the leader of Nottingham City Council saying the city is holding on to the goal “by our fingertips”.

In 2019, the Labour-run council declared a climate and ecological emergency and set a target become the first ‘carbon neutral’ city in the UK by 2028. The term means any carbon dioxide emissions put into the atmosphere will be offset through activities and projects to reduce them. A draft review of the council’s plans has been completed, and initial findings were discussed during a Communities and Environment Scrutiny Committee on April 3. During the meeting Cllr David Mellen, the leader of the council, said the authority was “holding on by our fingertips” because of immediate financial concern

