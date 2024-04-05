New 16-flat development approved in Govanhill area of Glasgow

Plans have been approved for a new 16-flat development to be built in the Govanhill area of Glasgow . Glasgow City Council gave the proposals at 85 Westmoreland Street, put forward by Sondh Associates, the green light after they were discussed by the local authority's planning committee. The plans will see the building of a five-storey development made up of 14 two-bedroom properties and two four-bedroom maisonettes.
It will be built on communal garden space within the area and also feature 13 parking spaces and a bicycle store for 20 bikes. Formerly the site of the Hampden Picture House which was demolished in 2007, it has changed use a number of times, having previously been a bingo club, cycling club and social clu
