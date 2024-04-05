Steven Naismith: Hearts boss insists he won't need a bigger squad for European football

Steven Naismith insists he won’t need a bigger squad even if Hearts qualify for European group stage football. The Hearts boss has already been busy with his plans for the summer having tied up Ross County playmaker Yan Dhanda, Motherwell skipper Blair Spittal and Livingston wing-back James Penrice on pre-contracts. Boss Naismith is planning more business on the playing side but is also making sure there is a pathway for the club’s youngsters.

Aidan Denholm, Macaulay Tait, James Wilson and Finlay Pollock are among the academy players who have featured this term. Hearts could be guaranteed at least six group games in the new look Conference League next season but Naismith insists that doesn’t mean he would have to carry an inflated squad. And the Jambos gaffer, whose side are 11 points clear in third ahead of Saturday’s clash at St Mirren, said: “If we get into Europe, it doesn’t mean I want a big squad. We’ve got youth players here and it gives them an opportunit

